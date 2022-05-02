ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City FISH burglarized; $1,000 in damage, losses

By Faith Evans
Nevada Appeal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends In Service Helping on North Carson Street was burglarized Friday night after 10 p.m. Executive Director Jim Peckham said someone entered FISH’s Carson City offices through a window and rifled drawers and rooms, apparently looking for cash and valuables. The...

www.nevadaappeal.com

