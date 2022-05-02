Sugar Land Unveils New Sculpture in Lonnie Green Park

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX – The city of Sugar Land recently unveiled Crush, the Alligator, a new sculpture bench installed in Lonnie Green Park.

The seating sculpture is composed of repurposed scrap steel propane tanks and was designed as a climate conscious artwork that contains 99 percent post-consumer reused material. The artwork’s unique color and design were created to be the only one of its kind in the state of Texas.

A selection panel comprised of The Hill residents and Sugar Land Parks and Recreation staff reviewed numerous proposals and selected artist Colin Selig to create the project. The panel was impressed by the artist’s signature design that would enrich the park by creating additional seating and an inviting opportunity for social media engagement and family photos.

Crush, the Alligator, is part of the city’s ongoing public art program, an effort identified by citizens to enhance destination centers and public places that attract both visitors and residents.

“This public art project represents the continued implementation of our Public Art Program,” said Director of Economic Development Elizabeth Huff. “It not only enhances the beauty of Sugar Land, but it builds our reputation as an art and cultural destination. It’s our goal to create memorable, meaningful places that are focal points for our community and enhance the appearance of our public facilities.”

“Our Public Art Plan is designed to support our community on several levels such as helping businesses attract more customers, provide work for local artists and beautify our city for residents and visitors.”

The project is a component of Sugar Land’s Public Art Plan, a document approved by the City Council in November 2016. The plan outlines a vision and programmatic direction for public art in Sugar Land. Funding for the project comes from restricted revenue sources and does not include property taxes.

For more information about the artwork, email the Sugar Land Office of Economic Development Cultural Arts Division at culturalarts@sugarlandtx.gov.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fnoEa_0fQuJztW00

Photo Caption: Sugar Land City Councilmember Suzanne Whatley (left) and Director of Economic Development Elizabeth Huff recently unveiled Crush, the Alligator, a new sculpture bench at Lonnie Green Park.

