Las Cruces, NM

New Traffic Signal Timing Testing at North Main, Solano Drive, and Three Crosses Intersections

 4 days ago
A new traffic signal timing plan will be implemented for testing during the afternoon peak hours of 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2022.

The City will evaluate two new features with updated signal timing plan:

  1. A double service for the eastbound left turn on Solano Drive to north Main Street will provide additional opportunity for the left turn lane to clear. A green arrow for left turn signal will be appearing two times at the beginning and the end of eastbound cycle.
  2. Elimination of pedestrian signal at the east leg of Spitz Avenue and Solano Drive will maximize operation efficiency on a corridor and improve progression for the westbound movement on Solano Drive.

If the results of new timing show the better traffic flow and improvement of traffic operations, new traffic signal timing will be implemented until further notice.

Surrounding businesses and residences will remain accessible. RoadRUNNER Transit routes will not be affected.

The city has verified that no conflicting public or private construction projects will take place in the immediate area during this time. The work will be in City Council districts 1 and 4.

Motorists are urged to use caution through the area or use an alternate route to avoid possible delays.

For information contact the Public Works Department/Traffic Management Program at 575/541-2505. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

ABOUT

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

