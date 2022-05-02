New Traffic Signal Timing Testing at North Main, Solano Drive, and Three Crosses Intersections

A new traffic signal timing plan will be implemented for testing during the afternoon peak hours of 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2022.

The City will evaluate two new features with updated signal timing plan:

A double service for the eastbound left turn on Solano Drive to north Main Street will provide additional opportunity for the left turn lane to clear. A green arrow for left turn signal will be appearing two times at the beginning and the end of eastbound cycle. Elimination of pedestrian signal at the east leg of Spitz Avenue and Solano Drive will maximize operation efficiency on a corridor and improve progression for the westbound movement on Solano Drive.

If the results of new timing show the better traffic flow and improvement of traffic operations, new traffic signal timing will be implemented until further notice.

Surrounding businesses and residences will remain accessible. RoadRUNNER Transit routes will not be affected.

The city has verified that no conflicting public or private construction projects will take place in the immediate area during this time. The work will be in City Council districts 1 and 4.

Motorists are urged to use caution through the area or use an alternate route to avoid possible delays.

For information contact the Public Works Department/Traffic Management Program at 575/541-2505. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.