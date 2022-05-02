Purposeful Community | Seth Conerly | Metro Community Church

John Badman|The Telegraph The old steel Piasa Bird, restored, still stands at Southwestern High School football field in honor of the school mascot. The bird was erected in 1984 on the bluff at Norman's Landing in what is today Great Rivers Park. A project by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club, the creature whose name means "bird that devours man" was completed with help from throughout the community. National Marine Service in Hartford donated the steel and labor to sculpt the 9,000-pound legendary creature. Nine local artists helped paint the creature, which measures 23 by 40 feet. It was removed from the bluff as it began to rust and plans were developed to repaint the Indian artwork onto the limestone bluff closer to Alton. Southwestern High School bought the old bird for a dollar, restored it, and placed it at Knapp Field where it remains today, visible from Illinois 111 north of Illinois 16 in Macoupin County. (John Badman)

ALTON, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO