Laredo high school baseball programs now have their respective playoff matchups set for later this week. Alexander, Martin, Nixon, St. Augustine and United all made the postseason in their respective classifications. And each of them will open their first-round playoff matchups this week. Alexander won District 30-6A outright after it beat United last week. With the victory, it will now face San Antonio Taft in the first round. The Bulldogs will face the Raiders in a best-of-three series starting Friday in a 7 p.m. contest at Uni-Trade Stadium. The second game of the series will be at...

