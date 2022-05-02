Bargain Hunt - Series 61: Cheshire 23

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
Slide 1 of 3, Martin Fair, Church minister Martin Fair says he had a lucky escape suffering just cuts and bruises in a mountain fall. A church minister and keen hillwalker has been injured in a fall in the Torridon mountains. Martin Fair said he was lucky to escape with...
Escapologist Jonathan Goodwin, 42, has been left paralysed after an accident, his fiancée Amanda Abbington has said. The Sherlock actress said he nearly died twice after last year's accident during rehearsals for America's Got Talent: Extreme. She said the stunt ace, who appeared in the 2019 season of Britain's...
Police investigating the death of a father-of-three at a shopping centre have arrested two more people. Michael Ugwa, 29, from Rainham, east London, was fatally stabbed at a food court in Lakeside shopping centre in Thurrock, Essex, on 28 April. The force said a 22-year-old man from Ilford, London, was...
A climber who narrowly avoided serious injury when he was hit by a boulder thrown from a clifftop said it could have been much worse. Tommy Teale, from Chesterfield in Derbyshire, was about to start a climb in the Peak District when a large rock glanced off his helmet and hit his leg.
An ex-Dublin airport policeman who was arrested after trying to take a large amount of cash on to a Belfast flight has been jailed. Mark Adams, 42, from Castleheath in Malahide, Dublin, was stopped at Belfast International Airport in 2018. UK Border Force officials discovered he was carrying more than...
