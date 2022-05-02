ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, MN

Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program

Cover picture for the articleMarshall (KMHL)- United Community Action Partn ership, Inc. on behalf of Lyon County is anticipating Federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program Phase 39 and ARPA to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the area....

KAAL-TV

Meatpacking, food processing workers in Austin celebrate frontline worker bonus checks

(ABC 6 News) - Frontline worker pay legislation was signed late last week at the Capitol by Gov. Walz, giving over 600,000 workers each a $750 check. Meatpackers and food processing workers in Austin rallied on Wednesday to celebrate receiving that money. About 100 of them from Hormel, Seneca Foods and Quality Pork Processors gathered at the Austin Labor Center.
AUSTIN, MN
KEYC

Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A hotspot for area families announces it is closing due to a redevelopment deal. Bounce Town, located in front of the River Hills Mall in Mankato, will close its current location June 1. In a post on its Facebook page, the owners say they have...
MANKATO, MN
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Local
Lyon County, MN
Lyon County, MN
Lyon County, MN
City
Lyon County, MN
Local
Lyon County, MN
County
Lyon County, MN
#Arpa#The National Board
KEYC

The Hubbell House Announces Reopening Date

MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The historic Hubbell House restaurant in Mantorville has announced it will be reopening on May 10. The Hubbell House was founded in 1854, and the current structure was built in 1856. It has a rich history. Its had visits from former president Ulysses S. Grant and other leaders, a dinner for the Minnesota Vikings players, to regular nights out with family and friends.
MANTORVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

New omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 confirmed in Minnesota

A coronavirus subvariant experts believe is more contagious than the currently-dominant BA.2 strain has been detected in Minnesota. The latest weekly data from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention shows BA.2.12.1 – the latest omicron variant taking hold across the country — accounted for nearly 37% of new cases nationwide last week.
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
FOX 2

How to help Missouri foster kids in your community for Foster Care Month

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Parson deemed May Foster Care Month in Missouri. Over 14,000 children and teenagers are in Missouri’s foster care system, according to the Missouri Department of Social Services, meaning there is a high need for foster parents in Missouri communities. “Foster parents provide the security, safety, and stability that children entering […]
MISSOURI STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Mayo Clinic breaks ground on expansion & modernization project

Mayo Clinic leaders break ground Thursday on a major expansion project expected to boost hospital capacity by 59%. Mayo Clinic broke ground Thursday on a major expansion and modernization project. The $155 million project will add 121 new hospital beds and increase overall hospital capacity by 59% gradually over the...
ROCHESTER, MN
Axios

Minnesota school boards see unprecedented wave of resignations

An unprecedented number of Minnesota school board members are resigning amid an increase in harassment and violent threats from constituents, The 74 reports. The big picture: Heated debates over issues such as masking and how race is taught in schools have sparked backlash against school board members across the nation.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz walks back COVID "after action" report plans

In mid-March, as COVID-19 cases fell to some of the lowest levels in months, Gov. Tim Walz touted plans for a COVID "after action" report.The findings, which he said could be released by the end of the month, would serve as a "playbook for future administrations and future Minnesotans" for how to respond to future waves.Yes, but: After Axios followed up and asked for an update or copy of the report, aides walked back the claims and said there isn't a "specific document."What they're saying now: "Work to review the State's COVID response and prepare for a future surge is ongoing," Walz press secretary Claire Lancaster wrote in an email. "State agencies are constantly assessing what has worked and what hasn't. This is an ongoing process, rather than a specific document."Worth noting: It's not the first time the governor has had to revise on-the-record comments. In the days following George Floyd's murder, he falsely claimed that 80% of protesters were from out of state.Walz's allies, and the governor himself, have downplayed premature or false statements as the DFL lawmaker "getting over his skis."
MINNESOTA STATE

