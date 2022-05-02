ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Health care professionals seek NE Portland seat in House

By Peter Wong
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

Catherine Thomasson, Thuy Tran say health care, housing are tops but they are advocates on other issues.

Two health care professionals seek the Democratic nomination for the Oregon House seat being vacated by Barbara Smith Warner in Northeast Portland.

Whoever emerges from the May 17 primary contest between Catherine Thomasson and Thuy Tran is likely to have the inside track for the District 45 seat in the Nov. 8 general election. After Smith Warner was appointed and won the party primary in 2014, she was unopposed in four general elections. Smith Warner became House majority leader in 2019, a position she gave up earlier this year, although she is completing her fourth elected term that ends Jan. 9, 2023.

No Republican filed by the March 8 deadline.

Both Thomasson and Tran have similar legislative priorities for health care and housing, though they are advocates on other issues.

Thomasson, 64, is a physician, a self-employed environmental health consultant, and leader of the environmental caucus of the Democratic Party of Oregon. She is a former student health physician at Portland State University and Oregon State University, and was executive director of the national Physicians for Social Responsibility from 2012 through 2016, after a stint as its Oregon president.

Thomasson did her undergraduate work in chemistry and earned her medical degree in 1983 from Wayne State University in Detroit. She has one grown son.

Tran, 55, is an optometrist who has owned Rose City Vision Care since 1995. She was on the Parkrose School Board from 2012 to 2015. She is on the boards of Family Forward Action, which advocates for child care and other family support services, and Metropolitan Public Defender, which serves Multnomah and Washington counties.

Tran also is part of the medical group for the 142nd Fighter Wing of the Oregon Air National Guard.

She earned a bachelor's degree in biology in 1990 from the University of California at Los Angeles, a doctor of optometry degree in 1994 from Pacific University, and a master's in business administration in 2016 from George Fox University. She has three children.

According to reports filed with the Oregon Elections Division, Tran had raised more than Thomasson, $59,000 to $37,000, and had more cash on hand ($35,000 to $13,000) with two weeks before the primary.

On the issues

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NjODP_0fQtnDgT00

In addition to health care and housing, Thomasson is an activist on climate-change issues.

"We must justly transition off fossil fuels and become a society that relies on sustainable energy sources while addressing climate impacts especially for those most vulnerable," she said. "Yet we are still not moving fast enough."

Among her proposals for the 2023 session are additional energy-saving measures within building codes, the potential for carbon storage on farm and forest lands — largely omitted from the carbon-reduction plan approved Dec. 16 by the Environmental Quality Commission — and further carbon reductions in transportation, which is the largest single source of greenhouse-gas emissions.

Both candidates say they would support more state money for housing lower-income families and more legal protection for tenants against evictions and higher-than-average rent increases. Thomasson said housing should be made part of land use and transportation planning aimed at reducing greenhouse gases, and that money can be generated by ending the state deduction for second mortgages and capping the deduction for primary mortgages.

Both candidates say they would work toward expanding access to health care, particularly mental health and addiction treatment.

Thomasson said it's time for the Legislature to limit campaign contributions. A constitutional amendment that voters passed in 2020 clears the way for lawmakers or voters to do so, but lawmakers have not done so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HWEVf_0fQtnDgT00

Tran said her time on the boards of Family Forward Action and Metropolitan Public Defender have led her to support paid family and medical leave — a state program that is scheduled to start paying benefits in September 2023 — and more work to shore up legal representation of indigent criminal defendants. The 2022 Legislature approved $13 million more as a stopgap, but the governor, legislative leaders and the Oregon Supreme Court chief justice have acknowledged that the current system has resulted in hundreds left without representation in court.

"I am passionate about bettering my community and am running for office to expand access to health care, provide support for working families, mothers, care workers and more, and make sure more people are able to have as much opportunity as I have had in

my life," she said.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

twitter.com/capitolwong

NOTE: Adds campaign finance reports as of May 2.

Campaign websites for House District 45 candidates in the Democratic primary May 17:

Catherine Thomasson:

http://www.CatherineforOregon.com

Thuy Tran:

http://www.TranforOregon.com

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
California State
Local
Oregon Health
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Portland, OR
Health
City
Detroit, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas Volunteers In Medicine luncheon raises $100K

Funds from 10th annual event support operational costs for county's only free health clinic. Supporters of Clackamas Volunteers In Medicine's free health care services addressing systemic barriers convened on April 29 for the nonprofit's 10th anniversary luncheon, raising over $100,000 for the clinic's operational costs. Elected officials, business leaders and...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Community College's OMIC director to leave

Andrew Lattanner will leave training center at the end of May, after nearly three years as director. The director of Portland Community College's OMIC Training Center in Scappoose is leaving his role later this month. Andrew Lattanner has been director of PCC's contribution to the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center initiative...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

George Fox University gets $450,000 grant for new staff

Murdock Trust awards Oregon nonprofits 31 grants worth $12.5 million in latest round of giving. George Fox University will soon welcome new staff to bolster teacher and leadership training thanks to a $450,000 grant from the M.J Murdock Charitable Trust. GFU is one of nearly 100 nonprofits serving the Pacific...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Forum: Three Republicans for governor oppose abortion rights

Jessica Gomez supports them, but Bridget Barton, Bud Pierce and Stan Pulliam say no at City Club of Portland.Three of four top Republican candidates for governor say they would welcome an impending decision by the Supreme Court to overrule a 50-year federal recognition of abortion rights under the U.S. Constitution. But during the online forum by the City Club of Portland on Tuesday, May 3 — two weeks before the primary election in which Republican voters will choose from among 19 candidates — all four said it would take action by the Oregon Legislature to undo a 2017 law that...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Mental Health#Health Care#General Elections#Ne Portland#Democratic#Oregon House#Barbara Smith Warner#Republican#Portland State University#Oregon State University#Wayne State University
Portland Tribune

509-J receives two Trail Blazers grants

Grants for Madras Elementary and Warm Springs K-8 will support creation of a makerspace and athletic programs. The Oregon Trail Blazers foundation, an extension of the Blazers basketball team, has awarded 18 grants to schools across Oregon, including two grants for Jefferson County School district. The first grant, given to...
MADRAS, OR
Portland Tribune

ENDORSEMENT: Duncan Hwang for Metro Council District 6

Although the incumbent has been on the council for only three months, he's demonstrated an ability to get things done. Editor's note: Endorsements are made by the Editorial Board and reflect the opinion of Pamplin Media Group editors and publishers. Letters to the editor and other submitted opinion pieces will be considered for publication without regard to the official editorial stance or endorsements made by the Editorial Board.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Survey open for community health needs assessment

Public health officials seek community input on 'strengths, needs and challenges impacting health.'. Columbia County Public Health, along with statewide and Clatsop County partners, is conducting a community health needs assessment "to understand the strengths, needs and challenges impacting health in the North Coast region," according to a press release.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

PCC OMIC director to leave

Andrew Lattanner will leave training center at the end of May, after nearly three years as director. The director of Portland Community College's OMIC Training Center in Scappoose is leaving his role next month. Andrew Lattanner has been director of PCC's contribution to the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center initiative since...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Portland Tribune

Meieran is the change agent needed for Multnomah County

In a competitive race for county chair, Dr. Sharon Meieran brings the needed sense of urgency{filler:graphics-our-opinion.jpg}For voters concerned about the ongoing humanitarian crisis on the streets of Multnomah County, the most important race on the May primary ballot isn't the contest for governor or city commissioner. Instead, it is the race for the Multnomah County chair. That candidate will determine whether Portland and Multnomah County will start acting with the urgency needed to move thousands of houseless people out of tents and into safer and healthier places to live. The county has the greatest control over the city...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Metro candidates: Independently audit homeless spending

Challenger Terri Preeg Riggsby accuses incumbent Duncan Hwang of a conflict of interest because of job. Both candidates in the Metro Councilor District 6 race support independent audits of the elected regional government's homeless spending. Incumbent Duncan Hwang and challenger Terri Preeg Riggsby were interviewed by the Pamplin Media Group...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Prineville jobs sign campaign a good first step but should be tip of the iceberg

What about taking a page from election analysis and conducting surveys of Crook County workers. Well, one could say there are signs everywhere. That is, of course, an exaggeration, but there are signs on Highway 126 between Prineville and Powell Butte that provide some insight — four to be exact. Their purpose, according to the people who hatched the idea to place them there, is to discourage Crook County residents from leaving town to go to work, to stick around town and fill the plentiful job openings in industries across the board that are right here at home.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Council joins commission in denouncing anti-Roe ruling

Portland and Multnomah County leaders vow to protect abortion rights after Supreme Court draft leak. The Portland City Council joined the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners in denouncing the draft majority opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court striking down the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade. The 1973 decision guarantees...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Daily Life: 'Dateline' Friday focuses on Gresham murder

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.WEDNESDAY, MAY 4 'Dateline' — The program "Dateline NBC" will report on the 2016 murder of Gresham mother Annastasia "Annie" Hester, 9 p.m. Friday, May 6 on KGW (8) TV. The program is called "The Undoing." Reporter Josh Mankiewicz interviews Aaron McCaw, the ex-husband of charged murderer Angela McCraw-Hester, and other insiders close to the case. Annie Hester was stabbed while sleeping, and investigators uncovered personal details that point to multiple suspects and possible motives in the murder. Risk/Reward Festival — Featuring acts that blur...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
22K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy