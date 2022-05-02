Suspect pleads guilty to first-degree murder of Israeli tourist in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Businesses along Baltimore’s Eastern Avenue and Lombard Street corridors have been repeatedly robbed for almost three weeks, police said on Monday. The businesses were all targets of armed robberies, according to authorities. These robberies began on April 14, police said. A partial list of the robberies obtained by WJZ shows that armed robbers targeted several cell phone stores. They robbed the T-Mobile store in the 400 block of S. Broadway on April 13 and April 24, according to authorities. They robbed the T-Mobile store in the 3800 block of Lombard Street on April 15, police said. They also robbed the Boost Mobile store in the 3700 block of Eastern Avenue on April 18, according to authorities. An unnamed store was robbed around 7 p.m. on May 2 too, police confirmed to WJZ. Now, detectives have put together a list of suspects and are trying to learn their identities. If you know these suspects, contact Citywide Robbery Detectives at 410-366-6341 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO