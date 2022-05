There are some roundabouts in El Paso that you try to avoid at all costs. While other roundabouts in El Paso don't seem so bad. For example, the roundabouts on the Westside don't seem so accident-prone as some on the Eastside. The one by Piedmont Dr. or the ones on Kerbey Ave. seem way calmer than others on a particular road far East.

EL PASO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO