Portion of Indiana Avenue reopens in Perrysburg

Indiana Avenue between West Boundary Street and North Ridge Drive is back open as a sewer rehabilitation project continues in Perrysburg. Through May, lane restrictions are possible on Indiana Avenue, between West Boundary Street and North Ridge Drive for final work and restoration, the Northwestern Water and Sewer District said.

Through May, southbound West Boundary Street between Front Street and West Sixth Street is reduced to one lane for sewer work, the recent announcement said.

Additionally, through May, the pedestrian multi-use path between Front Street and Indiana Avenue is closed, the district said. All work is weather permitting with the project's completion date scheduled for June.

The project investment is valued at $747,000.