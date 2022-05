The Lee County community is invited to the 71st annual National Day of Prayer event at noon Thursday at the Lee County Courthouse square in Opelika. The first Thursday in May was designated as the National Day of Prayer by President Ronald Reagan, who signed it into law in 1988. This day was previously observed on July 4 and was established by President Harry Truman in 1952.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO