Cobb DOT Staff Among Top 100 Influential Women

ALBANY — Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and City Manager Steven Carter received a giant check from U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop during a Tuesday presentation at the downtown Government Center. The check represents the amount of COVID relief funding the city received through federal legislation. Checks also were presented in the amounts of $5.2 million to Albany Technical College, $32 million to Albany State University and $17 million to Dougherty County. Bishop, D-Albany, also made a presentation of $1 million on Tuesday to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital to purchase two new mobile health units.

ALBANY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO