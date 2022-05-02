Cobb DOT Staff Among Top 100 Influential Women

ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has signed three bills to support Georgia businesses during Georgia Small Business Week. Kemp signed SB 331, HB 1058 and HB 1443 into law. “SB 331 supports businesses in managing local regulations. HB 1058 makes it easier for Georgia-affiliated companies to file a consolidated income tax return. HB 1443 ensures mobile food service establishments, like food trucks, that have up-to-date permits can operate in multiple counties without having to acquire additional permitting for each one,” Kemp’s office said in a release.
