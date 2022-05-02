StreetLights Residential announces development of The Langley

Entrepreneur and founder Marcela Sapone is changing the way that we live--literally. She was in business school at Harvard when the genesis-idea for her company, Alfred came to her. Named after Bruce Wayne (Batman's) butler, Alfred is not a service, it's not an app, it's a technology-based way of living where tech meets real estate. Sapone thought about how wonderful it would be to have a technology-based butler for lack of a better word. Someone to save you time. Pick up your dry cleaning, stock your refrigerator, groom your dog, cook your meals etc... In the same breath she also began to notice that more and more her generation was shying away from buying a home and were continuing to rent and renting, to put it bluntly, can really suck.

