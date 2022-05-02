Registration is open for Elgin's Fourth of July Parade

The City of Elgin will host the 2022 Fourth of July Parade on Monday July 4. Parade registration is now open and will close on Friday, June 10 at 5:00 p.m. Groups interested in participating should register at cityofelgin.org/july4registration.

Complimenting the Gail Borden Public Library's Wizard of Oz summer exhibit, this year's parade theme is “There’s no place like home."

The parade will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of Slade and Douglas Avenues and end at Douglas and Highland Avenues in downtown Elgin. The parade lasts approximately two hours and features various community groups and forms of entertainment.

For more information, visit cityofelgin.org/july4, email specialevents@cityofelgin.org or contact Elgin 311.