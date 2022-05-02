ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, IL

Registration is open for Elgin's Fourth of July Parade

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDuDV_0fQtMqun00

The City of Elgin will host the 2022 Fourth of July Parade on Monday July 4. Parade registration is now open and will close on Friday, June 10 at 5:00 p.m. Groups interested in participating should register at cityofelgin.org/july4registration.

Complimenting the Gail Borden Public Library's Wizard of Oz summer exhibit, this year's parade theme is “There’s no place like home."

The parade will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of Slade and Douglas Avenues and end at Douglas and Highland Avenues in downtown Elgin. The parade lasts approximately two hours and features various community groups and forms of entertainment.

For more information, visit cityofelgin.org/july4, email specialevents@cityofelgin.org or contact Elgin 311.

The Indian Removal Act of 1830 and the Black Hawk Indian War of 1832 led to the expulsion of the Native Americans who had settlements and burial mounds in the area, and set the stage for the founding of Elgin. Thousands of militiamen and soldiers of Gen. Winfield Scott's army marched through the Fox River valley during the war, and accounts of the area's fertile soils and flowing springs soon filtered east.

