Colorful Visitor

Discover your WATER ORIENTED LIFESTYLE in Gull Point with community pier and boat slips (seasonal fee) on the Indian River. State boat ramp next door! Summer is coming. Imagine the fun you'll have being near the water! Community pool for those days you want to stay close to home. Lewes and Rehoboth Beaches are just 30 minutes away by car. Close to shopping (no sales tax in DE!), restaurants and golf! Large deck is perfect for grilling and relaxing while you overlook the common area and pond with soothing fountain. Or you may choose to sit in the gazebo right in the middle of the pond! This interior townhome has a first floor bedroom and bathroom, as well as laundry room. Upstairs are 2 additional generous bedrooms and a full bathroom. Sunroom located off the living space leads to the deck. Short walk to the pier. Sit and watch the amazing Delaware sunsets. Mailbox kiosks so no worry about mail while you are away. Maintenance free living is waiting for you. Check out the 3D Virtual Tour!!
Lavender Fields near Milton held its Spring Fling April 23, offering visitors a preview of this year’s lavender gardens. The event also included local artists and artisans selling jewelry, pottery, soaps and lotions. And of course, because this is Lavender Fields, lavender recipes and cookbooks were available. The lavender...
May is here, and many of us will begin to receive carefully orchestrated calls from friends inquiring as to whether they can come to … “visit.” Fortunately, many of us beach residents are generous and willing to play bed & breakfast for a few days. (Note the time limit!)
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
An ancient Roman bust that went on display at a museum in San Antonio, Texas this week has a peculiar backstory: In 2018, the bust was bought at a Goodwill store in Austin, Texas. The buyer, Laura Young, was shopping for objects to resell and had no clue she picked up an artifact dating from the first century BC or AD.
The exponential increase in saltwater crocodile populations in the Northern Territory in recent decades may be partly a result of them preying on feral pigs, new research suggests. Scientists who have analysed the diets of saltwater crocodiles in the Territory believe the reptiles have shifted from marine prey to predominantly...
A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam)
Aldi fan account,...
The Cape Artists will be joining the Lewes Merchants' Spring Sidewalk Sale Saturday, May 7. Weather permitting, members’ paintings will be displayed in a tent in front of the gallery and some prices will be discounted. The theme is Around the U.S. and the World. The gallery is open...
Beginning with an afternoon parade on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk, Doodles in Dewey returned for a weekend of fun in the Cape Region recently. This annual event held for more than a decade supports PAWS for People, a nonprofit organization committed to providing therapeutic visits to people who would benefit from interaction with a well-trained, loving pet, which hosted the fun this year.
For the first time, Rehoboth Beach conducted its annual bulk trash pickup over two weeks – the south side the week of April 25-29; the north side the week of May 2-6. As you can see from the following photos, property owners on both sides of town out out wide variety of items.
The Milton Garden Club is conducting a silent auction for an original pastel by Milton Arts Guild artist Liz Micelli through 3 p.m., Saturday, May 28. Now on display at Irish Eyes Restaurant in Milton, the framed and matted 23-by-30-inch "Afternoon Bliss" pastel is valued at $300. Bidding begins at $150. To place a bid, contact Garden Club Vice President Jan Daily at dailyvivigirl@gmail.com or 212-582-1809.
Manhattan is one of the most densely populated areas in the world. The habit of having a drink together at rooftop bars, fine restaurants and neighborhood creeps has always been a natural part of big city life. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀...
A travel presentation focusing on river and lake cruises in the United States and smaller ship itineraries around the world is set for 11 a.m., Thursday, May 12, at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott on Coastal Highway north of Rehoboth Beach. Co-hosted by Accent on Travel certified cruise...
More than two dozen exhibitors filled the Virden Center in Lewes May 1 for the Illuminate Lewes Festival. The event is one of 11 festivals hosted by Judy Bazis throughout the mid-Atlantic region. In addition to vendors offering a variety of holistic wellness products, therapies and treatments, the day was filled with workshops held in the Lighthouse Room. Topics included a discussion about the purpose of life, the afterlives of pets, and shifting perspectives to turn weaknesses into strengths. Available at the festival were samples of modern and ancient modalities, massage and acupuncture, as well as tarot card and intuitive readings, and opportunities to work with a medium/psychic.
Local officials joined with hospitality representatives to celebrate the grand opening of Hyatt House Lewes/Rehoboth Beach at a ribbon cutting ceremony April 28. Developed by Harvey, Hanna & Associates and operated by TKo Hospitality, the new hotel located in Five Points Square in Lewes offers a facility designed for both business travelers and families.
Comments / 0