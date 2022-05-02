Elgin to present Mayor’s Awards for Preservation

The Elgin Heritage Commission will honor outstanding contributors to Elgin's heritage at the Mayor’s Awards for Preservation ceremony held on Tuesday, May 3 at 7:00 p.m. at the Elgin Math and Science Academy's Gymnasium, located at 1600 Dundee Avenue. The public is encouraged to watch the live stream of the ceremony on the City of Elgin YouTube channel.

The awards are given annually upon recommendation of the Elgin Heritage Commission, to recognize those who have preserved and promoted the heritage of Elgin. Nominated by their peers, ten award recipients were selected based upon their dedicated efforts to preserving Elgin’s historic architecture, neighborhoods and cultural resources.

The Mayor’s Awards for Preservation will be presented to the following recipients:

Betsy Armistead: For her numerous and creative ways she has supported and promoted awareness of Elgin’s historical and cultural heritage.

Northeast Neighborhood Association: For their continued preservation and education of Elgin’s natural heritage through their butterfly garden located within the Spring-Douglas Historic District.

Chuck Crouse: For preserving local high school sports events by converting films and videotapes to MP4 and uploading them to YouTube where they can be enjoyed by all and re-lived by the participants.

Elgin History Museum’s Museum Moments Video Project: For their new initiative based on 26 short videos featuring seldom seen items from the museum’s collection.

Gail Borden Public Library Public Relations and Development (PRAD) team, Ernie Broadnax and Elgin History Museum: For their engaging exhibit, “The Settlement,” that focuses on where Blacks first settled in Elgin.

Kerri Liu: For promoting public awareness of Elgin’s architectural heritage through her design studio, TheGin, with her modern art aesthetic.

Laurel Garza: For her years of volunteering at the Elgin History Museum helping create access to the collections through digitization and assisting with research.

Susan Bohne: For her exceptional, consistent and long term leadership protecting and stewarding Trout Park.

Patrick Sakolari: For his sensitive rehabilitation of 11-15 N Grove Avenue that uncovered and recreated unique architectural elements that have long been forgotten.

Rebecca Hunter: George Van de Voorde Outstanding Service Award: For over 25 years of tirelessly going above and beyond to preserve, improve and educate one and all to the captivating beauty and cultural significance of Elgin’s rich architectural history.

Six heritage building plaques will also be presented to Elgin homeowners who have researched the history and architecture of their historic homes this year. Since the program’s establishment in 1986, over 500 plaques have been presented. This year’s recipients are:

Alfred and Susan Sorenson; 329 N. Worth Avenue

Robert Wilshe and Wayne Williams; 1045 N. Spring Street

Grant and Kristi Born; 280-282 Douglas Avenue

Christopher and Sarah Hunt; 140 N. Channing Street

Theo and Carly Gorick; 485 Arlington Avenue

Joel and Kathy Steurer; 476 Arlington Avenue

For more information, please contact Historic Preservation Planner Christen Sundquist at 847-931-6004.