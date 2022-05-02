ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family: Body found in Mississippi River identified as missing 15-year-old

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — Family members say the body discovered in the Mississippi River near near Crescent Park on Monday morning has been identified as 15-year-old Kevin Poole. Poole and two other girls have been missing since they were all swept away into the Mississippi River last month. Authorities have been searching...

