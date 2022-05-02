ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Suspect pleads guilty to first-degree murder of Israeli tourist in Baltimore

WBAL Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of three suspects in the killing of an Israeli tourist last year pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the case on Monday. The suspect, Omarion Anderson, 18, faced charges that included first-degree murder and armed robbery, officials said. Efraim Gordon,...

www.wbal.com

