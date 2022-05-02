ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Troopers arrest Ithaca resident for DWI.

nyspnews.com
 4 days ago

On Saturday, April 30, 2022, troopers from SP Auburn responded to an incident involving a...

www.nyspnews.com

FingerLakes1.com

Wolcott man arrested for DWI

Police say a Wolcott man was arrested following report of a suspicious vehicle. According to a news release, State Police out of Wolcott arrested Florencio Cruz, 30, of Wolcott for driving while intoxicated. Cruz is due to appear in the Town of Wolcott Court at a later date to answer...
WOLCOTT, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Ithaca man arrested for driving while intoxicated

Police say an Ithaca man was arrested following an incident involving a vehicle. According to a news release, State Police out of Auburn arrested Christopher L. Dow, 57, of Ithaca for driving while intoxicated. Troopers responded to an incident involving a vehicle on State Route 34 in the town of...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Two Ithaca men arrested for criminal mischief

Correction – The previous version of this story contained outdated information; the story has been corrected with up to date details ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Ithaca Police Department has arrested two men after they allegedly damaged property throughout the city of Ithaca, according to IPD. The original report was released on April 12, 2022, […]
ITHACA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Vestal man arrested for DWI following traffic stop

Police arrested a Vestal man following a traffic stop. According to a news release, State Police out of Wellsburg arrested James H. Adriance, 59, of Vestal for driving while intoxicated. Adriance was initially stopped for speeding in the town of Ashland. Upon investigation, the trooper detected an odor of an...
VESTAL, NY
Auburn, NY
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
