Troopers arrest Ithaca resident for DWI.

Police say a Wolcott man was arrested following report of a suspicious vehicle. According to a news release, State Police out of Wolcott arrested Florencio Cruz, 30, of Wolcott for driving while intoxicated. Cruz is due to appear in the Town of Wolcott Court at a later date to answer...
Police say an Ithaca man was arrested following an incident involving a vehicle. According to a news release, State Police out of Auburn arrested Christopher L. Dow, 57, of Ithaca for driving while intoxicated. Troopers responded to an incident involving a vehicle on State Route 34 in the town of...
Correction – The previous version of this story contained outdated information; the story has been corrected with up to date details ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Ithaca Police Department has arrested two men after they allegedly damaged property throughout the city of Ithaca, according to IPD. The original report was released on April 12, 2022, […]
Police arrested a Vestal man following a traffic stop. According to a news release, State Police out of Wellsburg arrested James H. Adriance, 59, of Vestal for driving while intoxicated. Adriance was initially stopped for speeding in the town of Ashland. Upon investigation, the trooper detected an odor of an...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
New York State Police released the identity of the second victim who died in the six-vehicle fatal Thruway crash on April 6. State Police confirmed that the second victim who passed away is Courtney E. Mahar, 26, of Cobleskill.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Glen. Wayne W. Platt, 37, of Gloversville, and Melony S. Walker, 58, of Fultonville were allegedly found with cocaine.
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
More than 300 heroin bricks valued at approximately $75,500 was found following a traffic stop on Route 80 in Warren County, leading to several charges for a Bronx pair, authorities said. State Police stopped a car with a bogus license plate on Route 80 in Allamuchy Township on Sunday, May...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man who brought a loaded handgun to Strong Memorial Hospital’s maternity ward has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, with 5 years post release supervision. Harvey Alexander Jr., 27, was sentenced to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Firearm on School Grounds […]
TOWANDA – No criminal charges will be filed against the 9-year-old boy who fatally stabbed an 11-year-old in Bradford County last year. That was confirmed Tuesday by District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey, who on Monday issued a news release explaining this outcome of the case:. “The Delinquency Act applies...
There is no bad time of the year to travel. It's always fun to get on a plane and explore new destinations. Make sure to pack everything you will need for the flight! Snacks, pillow and maybe slippers are good to have in your carry on bag. Oh, and your gun! Don't forget to pack your gun.
The New York State Police and Hyde Park Police Department are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Friday at a house on North Cross Road in Hyde Park. The woman who was reportedly shot by police is dead.
