Angelina Jolie breaks down in tears as she meets Ukrainian children

Just a few days after Prince Harry said that he's certain that all his work with the Invictus Games — and his role as a dad to Archie and Lillibet — would make his mother, Princess Diana, very proud, a royal expert explained that both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton should be very happy with their place in the late princess's legacy, too. A royal expert told The Daily Express that Diana would "surely be proud" of both of her daughters-in-law. Daena Borrowman said that she'd be happy to see Meghan and Kate bringing their own personalities to the royals and highlight things that are near and dear to them.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO