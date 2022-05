A Minnesota man who claimed he was just trying to get home is facing close to 50 years in prison after police say he led them on a high-speed chase on I-94. Leonardo Garcia was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of attempting to flee an officer and three felony counts of second degree of recklessly endangering safety. If convicted, he faces up to 43-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $85,000 in fines.

RACINE COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO