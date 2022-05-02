ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

PHOTOS – Louisville Mayor’s Luncheon

By Tom Rogers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WKDZ Crew got the chance to see the...

Wave 3

Pegasus Parade marches again in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a three year COVID hiatus, the Zoeller Pump Pegasus Parade marches again in honor of Derby week. The parade hadn’t rolled down Broadway since 2019, and tens of thousands packed the sidewalk while the bands, cars and floats made their way west from Campbell Street.
WIBC.com

Challengers Oust Three Indiana House Republicans

(CARMEL, Ind.) – Six Republican state legislators won’t be returning next session after losing primaries on Tuesday, while one race remains up in the air. Wabash County Councilwoman Lorissa Sweet unseated Huntington Representative Dan Leonard, while Shelbyville’s Robb Greene defeated Franklin Representative John Young, with both challengers attacking the incumbents’ right flank. In Indianapolis, Representative John Jacob, who won his own conservative insurgent campaign against an incumbent two years ago, lost his renomination bid to Julie McGuire, who argued Jacob obstructed conservative proposals with persistent no votes on bills he contended didn’t go far enough.
WLKY.com

25 horses die in Kentucky stable fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than two dozen horses died after a fire broke out over the weekend in Scott County. The fire broke out early Sunday morning at Brannon Stables on Ironworks Pike, which is located in between Frankfort and Georgtown. Twenty-five horses were killed, according to a report...
WEHT/WTVW

Overturned school bus injures students in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Officials say some students were injured after a Kentucky school bus hydroplaned in rainy weather and overturned on I-64. The crash shut down the westbound lanes of the roadway early Tuesday morning. Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan told news outlets that 21 students were on the bus and some […]
WISH-TV

Residents try to block proposed highway in southern Indiana

JASPER, Ind. (WISH) — The regional development authority Mid-States Corridor is teaming up with INDOT to build a route linking Southern and Central Indiana. After studying several routes, it settled on a proposal paralleling Highway 231, bypassing the towns of Jasper, Huntingburg, and Loogootee. The entire span would start...
