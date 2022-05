A Scarlett O' Hara cocktailInvisigoth67 Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. Since I've moved to Orlando, I've realized Florida is a state of "mosts". I thought my home state of California was the one, but Florida, to me, certainly takes the trophy as "most mosts" (so far). Especially in the weird and terrifying department. And I'm not the only one who thinks so. Florida haunts regularly show up on top publications and shows like Sci-Fi, Ghost Adventures, Travel Channel and even Thrillist.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO