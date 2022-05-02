ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii Artist Launches Brand New Song Written For Our Military Under International Movement Encouraging Members to “Stay Gold” In an Uncertain World

By Article Contributed by Mando, Comp…
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger-songwriter Stef Mariani started an internationally inclusive movement founded in Hawaii that is based on her recent Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning album Stay Gold. The Stay Gold Movement, named after the album’s title track, helps people go from feeling shut down to living a life of meaning and purpose by learning...

