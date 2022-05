In 2013, I started a small pilot compost project in Bushwick, BK ROT. The goal of the project was to provide a convenient, weekly home pick-up of food scraps for New Yorkers who wanted to compost, but couldn’t bring their organic waste to the limited, and often distant, drop-off sites available at the time. BK ROT paid $15 an hour to local youth to collect the food scraps by bike and transform the scraps into compost in local gardens. That same year, the Department of Sanitation’s Brown Bin pilot offering curbside pickup for organic waste was rolled out in the nearby Brooklyn neighborhood of Windsor Terrace.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO