WATCH: Buccaneers Select Zyon McCollum And Gets The Call From Todd Bowles

If you have heard of the NFL tuck rule, you probably know that it came about because of what happened in a game featuring the great Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. With 1:50 minutes to play, Brady and the Pats had the ball at the Raiders’ 42-yard line down 13-10 and with no timeouts, star cornerback Charles Woodson made a blitz that Brady did not see (the two were teammates at the University of Michigan), the quarterback was hit by the defensive back after he regretted releasing the ball for a pass and as he moved his arm toward his body, Woodson caused a fumble that essentially ended the game.

