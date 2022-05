Charmaine’s final season was full of drama. “Black Ink Crew Chicago” alum Charmaine had a tough recent season on the show. Her father was battling cancer. She was still grieving the death of her mother. Plus, she was pregnant with her second child. While dealing with all of these personal issues, it became difficult for her to focus on 2nd City Ink, her tattoo shop. Interestingly enough, Charmaine had already brought in Miss Kitty to help her manage the business. However, Charmaine wasn’t feeling it when Kitty suggested that she could handle the hirings for future tattoo artists. So Charmaine wanted Kitty to stand down. This led to a huge blowup. And on the show, Charmaine fired Kitty.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO