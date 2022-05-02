ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Withdrawn Candidate Notice

Athens, Georgia
 4 days ago

Bennie Lee Coleman, III, Candidate for Mayor, has officially withdrawn from seeking office in the May 24, 2022 General Primary Election.

As required by the Official Code of Georgia, Title 21, Chapter 2, Section 134(a) (2):

“Prominent notices shall be posted in all polling places in which a name of the withdrawn candidate appears on the ballot stating that the candidate has withdrawn and that all votes cast for such withdrawn candidate shall be void and shall not be counted”.

