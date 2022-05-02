ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Chemical engineering student named a Barry M. Goldwater Scholar

By Wade Berry
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuburn University junior Peter Abraham is a Barry M. Goldwater Scholar, an honor bestowed on only 496 students nationwide. The scholarship is widely considered the most prestigious award in the United States for undergraduates in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Abraham, from Auburn, is majoring in chemical engineering and...

