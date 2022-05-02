Chemical engineering student named a Barry M. Goldwater Scholar

Semiconductors, featuring tunable electrical transport, and magnets, featuring tunable spin configurations, form the basis of many information technologies. A long-standing challenge has been to realize materials that integrate and connect these two distinct properties. Two-dimensional (2D) materials offer a platform to realize this concept, but known 2D magnetic semiconductors are electrically insulating in their magnetic phase. Here we demonstrate tunable electron transport within the magnetic phase of the 2D semiconductor CrSBr and reveal strong coupling between its magnetic order and charge transport. This provides an opportunity to characterize the layer-dependent magnetic order of CrSBr down to the monolayer via magnetotransport. Exploiting the sensitivity of magnetoresistance to magnetic order, we uncover a second regime characterized by coupling between charge carriers and magnetic defects. The magnetoresistance within this regime can be dynamically and reversibly tuned by varying the carrier concentration using an electrostatic gate, providing a mechanism for controlling charge transport in 2D magnets.

CHEMISTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO