NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Two armed teenage boys were shot and killed after they attempted to rob a man in Norristown on Friday night, officials say. The incident occurred in an alley behind the 300 block of Warren Street around 8 p.m. Officials say police responded to a report of two males deceased from gunshot wounds. Once they arrived, they also found the shooter. The investigation revealed that the two 17-year-old boys attempted to rob the shooter. Officials say they pulled a gun on him as he was walking to his car from a nearby residence. Officials say early indications revealed there was a...

NORRISTOWN, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO