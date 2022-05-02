Discover Incredible Local Art And Music At L.A.’s Union Station

Art is a powerful way for people to connect with the world around them. L.A.’s Metro Art program achieves this by showing off our city’s roots by showcasing them.

This program brings local art and music to L.A.’s busiest transportation hubs. Metro Art holds monthly live events and year-round art installations for riders to learn about our beautiful city and understand the L.A. community in a meaningful way. Whether it’s through photography, art tours, displays, or live performances, their events add life and vibrancy to Union Station.

Metro Art states, “The heart of our Union Station programming has always been about giving riders occasions to connect with culture and each other.”

Currently on display is their “We Are…” exhibition which features portraits of metro riders by local artists. Thousands of Angelenos take the metro every day, and these pieces celebrate them. Each portrait reveals a story that is personal yet can be felt by many. It’s the story of us, it’s the story of our city. There are 35 new pieces in the Union Station Passageway Art Gallery and there are even more to view on their expanded online gallery.

This month on May 7th, their live musical event will feature live performances and DJ sets. This particular event focuses on the Deep Routes, which is a radio documentary series by dublab and Metro Art. Through this, their goal is to “[explore] the various overlapping and intersecting musical histories embedded in the Los Angeles landscape and its transit topographies.”

These events are free to the public and are welcome for all to enjoy. To stay up to date with future events, please visit the Metro Art site.

Location: Los Angeles Union Station, 800 N. Alameda Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Next Event: Deep Routes with dublab – Saturday, May 7, 4-8P.M.



