“In the case of Mr. Dick Taylor, he has seven decades so over 70 years of insurance experience, in the same building, and just a lot of history. It’s just an honor for me as insurance commissioner to be able to present this special award to a very special person.”

N.C. Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey, talking about Richard “Dick” Tayor of Taylor’s Insurance in Lumberton, while presenting the Order of the Guardian Award, the department’s highest honor.

***

“The final say is gonna have to come from the county commissioners.”

Randy Lawson, chair of the Construction Committee, talking about possible locations for the Public Schools of Robeson County Career and Technology Center.

***

“I left Pembroke in 1952 and it was a lovely little town and it sort of breaks my heart when I come back and see what it — what has happened to it. And so, I very much wanted to do what I could to try to start a renovation of the downtown. So, that was — that was number one on my agenda, but it wasn’t number one on the chancellor’s agenda.”

Jim Thomas talking about The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s James A. Thomas Hall Building, which was built with an investment of $7 million from Thomas.

***

“We rely on donations, and with the pandemic and with a limited number of people on campus, we decided to give all the food we had away during a food distribution. We did not want the food to just sit here and go bad.”

Phoebe Chavis-Harris, director of education programs at Robeson Community College, talking about the donation of a refrigerator from Lowes that will be used at the food pantry at Robeson Community College.

***

“I wanted to be a teacher as a young child. As an adult I took a different path and worked with Boys & Girls Clubs of Lumberton/Robeson County and the Lumbee Tribe. During my time there I saw so many students who struggled in school and were at points of being discouraged enough to quit. I decided that I wanted to go into the public school system so that I had access to a larger population of students so that I could try to help students similar to the ones I was working with on a smaller scale.

Glenda Lowery, a teacher at St. Paul’s Middle School talking about her motivation for working with students.