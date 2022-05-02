ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Appreciate teachers who go above, beyond during pandemic

By Jazmine Valerio
thepearlpost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter missing a week and a half of school due to testing positive for COVID-19, I was back and ready to catch up with my friends in late January. Throughout the day, I began to notice that I didn’t see some of the teachers on campus. For the...

www.thepearlpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

New $50M program offering free internet service to thousands of LAUSD families

A new $50 million program was unveiled Tuesday, designed to provide free internet service to thousands of low-income families in the Los Angeles Unified School District. The All Families Connected program, in partnership with local providers such as Spectrum and AT&T, will give households 12 months of free internet access through LAUSD. "We will guarantee that every single student, every single family, across all of LAUSD...will have access to high-speed internet at home," LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said in a news conference at Bell Senior High School Tuesday. "This is not through hotspots. These are hardwired connectivity systems...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy