Human skull located near Missouri River in Saline County

St. Joseph, Mo – Traffic will be impacted on both both Route A and Interstate 35 in Harrison County due to a bridge rehabilitation project. MoDOT Crews will replace the deck of Route A over I-35 at Exit 99 between Bethany and Eagleville. I-35 will be closed in both directions under the bridge from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily beginning Monday, May 16. The road will also narrow from May 20 through September with a 12-foot width restriction in place.
Hannibal, Mo – The Black Creek Bridge on Route M in Shelby County is now open after being the fifth bridge completed through the FARM Bridge Program. The bridge’s replacement was completed approximately one month in advance after it was closed in January. Four more bridges are currenlty under construction for replacement. MoDOT asks drivers to watch out for their crews, pay attention to signs, and slow down in work zones.
Hannibal – A Closure on Route J in Macon County will from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from May 16 to May 19 due to a culvert replacement. Route J will be closed from May 16 to May 17 between US Highway 63 and Route RA. The road will also be closed on May 18 and May 19 from Route RA to Lguana Road. For more information on roadwork in your area you can visit www.modot.mo.gov/northeast or call 1-888-275-6636.
CHILLICOTHE – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman wanted for first degree murder may be using a different last name as authorities search for her. A Livingston County warrant without bond was issued for Jennifer Anne Hall, 41. Hall is described as a 5’5 and 135 pound white woman with brown hair, hazel eyes. She may be using the last name Semaboye and is believed to be aware of the existing warrant.
St. Joseph, Mo – The northbound lanes of I-35 just south of Bethany are reopen after a crash within a work zone. According to MoDOT the closure and crash were near the 90 mile marker approximately 2 miles south of US Rt. 136. Though northbound lanes are open to the public, southbound lanes will remain closed until around 8:30 a.m. tomorrow, May 6. In the meantime drivers will be detoured around the closure at exit 93 on spur 69, US Routes 169 and 136, and Route 13.
