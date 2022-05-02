Human skull located near Missouri River in Saline County

Hannibal – A Closure on Route J in Macon County will from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from May 16 to May 19 due to a culvert replacement. Route J will be closed from May 16 to May 17 between US Highway 63 and Route RA. The road will also be closed on May 18 and May 19 from Route RA to Lguana Road. For more information on roadwork in your area you can visit www.modot.mo.gov/northeast or call 1-888-275-6636.

MACON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO