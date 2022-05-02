ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Twenty-seven-year-old Bloomington man arrested as the suspect in the Kalao Nightclub shooting

By Jeremy Hogan
bloomingtonian.com
 4 days ago

Police have arrested a 27-year-old Bloomington man suspected of shooting three people at the Kalao Nightclub early Saturday, April 23, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana, according to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department. The suspect was arrested Monday in Bloomington. Here is the press release was sent to...

bloomingtonian.com

Comments / 2

Related
WTWO/WAWV

2 shot 1 arrested in West Terre Haute shooting

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: One man is in custody after a shooting incident near West Terre Haute that sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, at approximately 4:00 p.m. deputies were called to the scene where they found two male gunshot victims. Both were […]
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
WJTV 12

Man arrested after Brookhaven 6-year-old injured in shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured a Brookhaven six-year-old was arrested. The Daily Leader reported Tavarious L. Davis, 30, was charged with shooting in to an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. Davis was held by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) Sunday on a probation violation […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, IN
Bloomington, IN
Crime & Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Bloomingtonian#The Kalao Nightclub
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
FOX59

Police in southern Ind. seize more than 14 pounds of pot in search of home

MITCHELL, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana made two arrests after a large amount of drugs and several firearms were found while carrying out a search warrant. The Mitchell, Indiana Police Department says a truck that belonged to someone with a felony arrest warrant was spotted outside of a home on Friday evening. Officers obtained […]
MITCHELL, IN
WISH-TV

Man charged with murder after woman’s body found on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been charged after a woman was shot and left on the interstate on the city’s far east side. Jason Rhea, 45, has been charged for the murder of Dai-Ghia Hogan, 21. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged him with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon on May 2.
MARION COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy