Last Saturday, Mayor Gary Christenson partnered with Ward 8 Councillor Jadeane Sica and Councillor-At-Large Craig Spadafora to conduct a clothing drive in honor of Earth Day. Residents dropped off more than 3,600 pounds of clothing and textiles to have recycled by the City's textile vendor, Helpsy. Not only was it an environmental win keeping these materials out of the waste stream but proceeds from the recycled materials are put directly back into the Malden Public Schools. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), more than 84% of these types of items end up in a landfill or an incinerator. On average, that works out to about 85 pounds per person each year. As a result, textiles make up more than 6% of all the residential and municipal trash in the U.S.

MALDEN, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO