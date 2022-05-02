ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Man arrested on burglary, assault charge

By News Staff
lite987whop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hopkinsville man was arrested on burglary and assault charges early Monday morning after he allegedly went into his ex-girlfriend’s home and assaulted her. An...

lite987whop.com

Comments / 0

