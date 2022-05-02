ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

11 New Public Art Installations in NYC May 2022

By Irene Madrigal
untappedcities.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2. Casa Batlló: Living Architecture in Rockefeller Plaza. For a limited time, Christie’s will present Casa Batlló: Living Architecture, a monumental artwork inspired by Casa Batlló’s facade in Barcelona, Spain. Created...

untappedcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
Thrillist

Thousands of Elephants Will Parachute Into Dumbo This Month

On May 21, the forecast predicted a heavy precipitation in Dumbo, Brooklyn—but instead of water, it will be raining elephants. This year, the famous Dumbo Drop and its affiliated block party is back in person, and it will entertain locals and tourists alike from 3–8pm. As part of a very entertaining contest—which is, in fact, a fundraiser for the neighborhood's schools—small toy elephants equipped with little parachutes will be dropped from the sky in a colorful race that will have everyone turn their nose to the sky.
BROOKLYN, NY
Travel Maven

These 5 places in NYC will host free concerts all Summer long

Free concerts are one of the many charms of summertime in NYC and they certainly help make the heat a little more bearable. From classical music in parks to dance and jazz concerts on the river, here is a list of 5 public spaces you'll be able to catch a free concert this Summer. Be sure to follow the links for more information and specific dates and lineups.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Outdoor dining structures removed along Ninth Avenue

NEW YORK -- Ninth Avenue is looking a little different.Several Hell's Kitchen restaurants have been ordered to remove their outdoor dining structures.The city says it's necessary for a water main repair and sidewalk expansion project. The mayor says not to worry -- the outdoor dining structures will be allowed to return.Still, businesses say this couldn't have come at a worse time."Summer is coming. Outdoor dining is important," said Jordi Sannella, of Norma."It would have been great to use those dead months when nobody wanted to sit outside," said Caitlan Lestesr-Sams, of Alfie's."We're telling those on Ninth Avenue, hold on, they're coming back. We know it was a real boost for the economy. It helped our restaurants. It kept them afloat," Mayor Eric Adams said.The mayor says he wants to see the sheds beautified and standardized.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Installations#Public Art#Living Architecture#Christie#Turkish American#Nft#Associaci#Fundaci Adana

Comments / 0

Community Policy