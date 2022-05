The program is designed to help connect residents to Paxlovid, a COVID-19 treatment pill. The Baker-Polito Administration launched a new free telehealth program to help people more easily access treatment for COVID-19. The program, announced on Wednesday, is available to residents who are 18 years of age or older that have tested positive for the virus and are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms. They will be now able to schedule a video consultation with a healthcare professional to determine if they are eligible for Paxlovid, a COVID-19 treatment pill taken orally that can reduce the risk for severe symptoms and hospitalization by nearly 90 percent.

