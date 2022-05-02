ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helens, OR

Construction at St. Helens High School to benefit band, choir

By Scott Keith
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

The construction currently underway will add much-needed space to the band and choir rooms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mOEEH_0fQrlarS00

Huge improvements are in store for the St. Helens High School band and choir programs, thanks to the school construction project currently underway.

The construction process, estimated to cost about $68 million dollars, is expected to wrap up in the fall of 2024.

Current classroom space issues have proved challenging for both Noelle Freshner, director of bands and activities, and choir director Eric Stearns.

"Our old room was constructed in about 1981," Freshner said. "Something that has changed from the 1980s to now is the sheer amount of percussion equipment that the bands use."

Freshner said the previous room had built-in risers in the back of the room that made it difficult to move around and store percussion equipment.

"We could never quite set the room up the way that we performed," she said. "That room was very deep and narrow with risers in the back. My percussion section never got to rehearse in the same configuration that they would perform in."

Another issue was poor instrument storage with a lack of locks. Personal instruments were stored in cabinets at the side of room.

"Every once in a while, you would get somebody with sticky fingers that would mess around with people's stuff," Freshner added.

A staircase was another hindrance for the band room.

"Every time that we had to do a performance or a rehearsal, we had to carry equipment down half a flight of stairs," Freshner said, noting the elevator had little room for students.

"The band risked damage to their equipment every time they left the band room, just because of the flight of stairs," Stearns explained. "She would have to have students carrying very heavy equipment up and down the stairs just to get to our auditorium."

The new facility will include a ramp to allow students easier access to get to the auditorium.

The choir program has also dealt with difficulties through the years.

The original choir room — more than 30 years ago — contained both the band and choir programs.

"The band room was built in 1981," Stearns said. "The old band room was built as a response to the need for separate spaces. It absolutely had to happen, because we had too many kids and you can't have too many full-time teachers if you're sharing a space."

Stearns added, "The original building, as such, had very few power outlets in it. It was an old room. My office had one power outlet. The choir room was inadequate for what we were doing."

The new construction, according to Stearns, will add 200 to 300 square feet more per room. The band room will be getting the extra space by removing the built-in risers, which will add a flat space. The choir room will also have added space by reconfiguring offices and extra storage areas.

The St. Helens High School band has been averaging from 80 to 100 members in a typical year, while Stearns' choir program has around 125 to 140 youngsters in an average year.

The band and choir programs have been a mainstay at St. Helens High School and have received many honors.

"We have a history of excellence in everything we've done in our music programs," Freshner said. "The upgraded facility will be helpful in continuing that. Both programs are going to grow."

Stearns added, "Our band and choir are consistently named in the top 10 in our division in the state. We are very thankful that our district superintendent and our school board have really provided the resources to us to be able to continue making music at a high level with our students."

Freshner said the Lions choir is competing at the OSAA state championships Friday, May 6, and the band is competing at state the following Friday.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

East County teachers go above and beyond

Kristy McKenzie and Sarah Flury bring love and consistency to their elementary school classrooms. The past two years have been anything but normal for educators, especially in elementary schools. Yet in each school are examples of dedicated and enthusiastic teachers who made the best of difficult situations. As Teacher Appreciation...
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

May 4 community briefs

Cultural center will host readings from Paper Gardens contest winners; Ducks Unlimited slates dinner. The Chehalem Cultural Center will soon host a celebration of the 64 authors selected recently to be included in the annual Paper Gardens book. Set for 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 12, the event features the...
NEWBERG, OR
Portland Tribune

Crook County schools need money for repairs

School Board Chair Doug Smith urges voters to support the school district bond measure. As voters we will be asked this election to approve a bond for school repairs and remodels. I urge you to vote YES on this request. Now is the proper time! As a member of your school board, I and the other board members have worked hard to ensure that our schools are fiscally responsible, and that funding is in place to maintain and improve Crook County school buildings on a regular basis. This request to voters is for major items that just cannot be fit into the day-to-day operational budget. These include renovations to heating, cooling, filtration and electrical infrastructure in buildings that were built years before we had air conditioning and ventilation systems. The boilers in the Steins Pillar and Powell Butte schools are nearly 100 years old. Roofs on CCMS, Steins Pillar and Crooked River Elementary are 50 years old. They leak. And repairs seem to last only until the next time it rains or snows and then they leak somewhere else. They need to be replaced! Our community is growing, and the capacity added from the 2012 bond has been filled. This bond will add classrooms throughout the district to create capacity for another 500 students. It will include 14 classrooms planned at the middle school, four classrooms at Grizzly Mountain Homelink, four additional classrooms at Powell Butte and 11 classrooms at Steins Pillar Elementary, as well as a new CTE shop and expanded fitness area at CCHS. Growth in the area has created other issues. The traffic on Highway 126 has created a need to improve the flows in and out of school parking at Powell Butte Charter. I personally feel this is one of the most concerning safety issues our students face. We must find and implement a solution and there is funding in this bond to allow us to work with Crook County and ODOT to create positive change. The school district has other issues that will be addressed by the bond. The cement floor in the gym in Brothers School will get a sports floor covering to help prevent concussions in the event of falls. We are looking at ways to make spring and fall sports more accessible to parents by adding lights to our sports fields for evening games. Ward Rhoden Stadium has served the community since 1976. It needs to be refreshed to allow for the growth in sports participation and to have more flexibility for additional uses. New restrooms will be added in the area of the high school soccer field for use by tennis, softball and soccer teams and fans. Southwell Auditorium is a great asset to our community, but the technology in it needs to be replaced. So much has changed and improved since the high school was built in 1996!
CROOK COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Helens, OR
Education
City
Saint Helens, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Saint Helens, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland Tribune

Key club paints old T&S building for practice

During First Thursday, May 5th, the group plans to paint murals on the building. Kiera Tortalita (left) and Fatima Valdovinos join the Madras High School Key Club painting a base coat on the old TS&S Ford building at Seventh and C Streets on Saturday, April 23. During First Thursday, May 5th, the group plans to paint murals on the building, a flower theme on two sides and hot air balloon theme on the other two sides. "The kids had a great time," said Key Club Advisor Kim Schmith. "They are really excited to be doing this for their community." The club's ultimate goal is to paint the skate park at Southwest H and Marshall Streets. Several people stopped by at the April 23 event to donate money and painting equipment for the cause. Schmith says the club will take any donations it can get, paint, paint tools, or money to buy them.
MADRAS, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Community College's OMIC director to leave

Andrew Lattanner will leave training center at the end of May, after nearly three years as director. The director of Portland Community College's OMIC Training Center in Scappoose is leaving his role later this month. Andrew Lattanner has been director of PCC's contribution to the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center initiative...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

PCC OMIC director to leave

Andrew Lattanner will leave training center at the end of May, after nearly three years as director. The director of Portland Community College's OMIC Training Center in Scappoose is leaving his role next month. Andrew Lattanner has been director of PCC's contribution to the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center initiative since...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Woodburn Independent

Dyer directs NMSD Special Programs

Longtime North Marion School District educator takes on new leadership roleNorth Marion's new Director of Special Programs Charyl Dyer believes passionately in best practices for individual programs for students who experience disability, and she has already served the school district for 17 years. "It is truly an honor to work with students, families, and educators of the North Marion School District," said Dyer, who moved into the Special Education Department leadership role on April 11. "Supporting students who experience disability is my passion, and I am excited and grateful to be returning to the Special Education Department as the Director...
MARION, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Band#Construction Project#The Band#School Board#Highschool
Portland Tribune

A&E: High-flying fun in Washington County and beyond

FIRE & ICE — Form, technique and subject are contrasted in this exhibit through May 20. Presented are ceramic works by East Creek Art, depicting flame and ash, and photographs by Don Jacobsen, showing ice formations along the Columbia River Gorge and thermal pools at Yellowstone National Park. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 527 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Local mothers share experiences

Two East County mothers share their stories, recommends patience for young moms. In honor of Mother's Day this Sunday, May 8, The Outlook is highlighting some of the amazing women in East County who are not only doing amazing work in the community, but also taking on the most important job of all — being a mom.
GRESHAM, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Portland Tribune

Clackamas Volunteers In Medicine luncheon raises $100K

Funds from 10th annual event support operational costs for county's only free health clinic. Supporters of Clackamas Volunteers In Medicine's free health care services addressing systemic barriers convened on April 29 for the nonprofit's 10th anniversary luncheon, raising over $100,000 for the clinic's operational costs. Elected officials, business leaders and...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

WCCLS: Mother's Day activities and more at WashCo libraries

Upcoming programs include a Garden Home walking tour, Indian dance and free comic books, from May 5 on.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. Beaverton 12375 S.W. Fifth St. AGE CAFÉ — Discuss topics related to aging, growth and older adulthood with friends, neighbors and community members from 11 a.m.-noon Friday, May 6. For adults. Virtual. Co-sponsored by Washington County Disability, Aging & Veterans Services and Viva Village. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register. ANGELA YURIKO SMITH — Join the Young Willamette Writers for a discussion about writing and getting your work out there, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, May...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Lake Oswego amends definition of a housing demolition

The new policy means developers will need to remove less of a structure upon redevelopment, or pay tax. Lake Oswego City Council concluded a lengthy deliberation regarding how encompassing the city's new policy for residential demolition should be. In order to do so, the council chose to redefine this form of housing renovation as removing at least 50% of the exterior walling. The council plans to revisit the topic in two years.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
WZZM 13

Preliminary Ice-Skating Park Designs

The City of Holland shared the preliminary design and concept for the community ice skating park. The City of Holland shared the preliminary design and concept for the community ice skating park.
HOLLAND, MI
Portland Tribune

Oregon City benefit car show returns after two years

Cascade Pacific Plymouth Club has raised $26,450 in Clackamas Community College scholarship funds since 2015. Oregon City's popular antique car show — free to all families who wish to be spectators — is back after a two-year hiatus, with car-entrant fees again benefiting Clackamas Community College. Cascade Pacific...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
22K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy