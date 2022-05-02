ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

40 years of smiles: A glimpse at Mrs. Rachel Washington’s time at Southeastern

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy, caring, hardworking, funny – these are qualities that come to mind when students and faculty talk about the lady affectionately known as Mrs. Rachel. Rachel Washington retired March 30 from the Mane Dish after working at Southeastern for 40 years. She is known for her hard work and dedication to...

Is This Hair Hack A Life Changer For Louisiana Women?

Louisiana is known for having some of the most beautiful women in the world, but the near-constant heat and humidity can do a real number on our hair!. At 47-years-old, I have long dark hair that I've held off on cutting. Don't think that I haven't thought about it though. Summer is upon us here in the great state of Louisiana and with it comes big hair. You can be fresh from the shower, apply as many products as you want, blow your hair out straight, and then hit it with a straightening iron and your hair will still frizz up the second you walk out the door. I'm really starting to understand why so many women opt to go with shorter styles. But I love my hair! I know it's a pain and I know it makes it even harder to cool down in the summer, but I'm going to stay vain for a while longer, darn it! I happen to think it's my best feature and I'm not ready to give up yet.
JSU player cut from Indiana Fever

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, May 4, the Indiana Fever team announced on Twitter that Ameshya Williams-Holliday was waived from the team. The Jackson State University (JSU) women’s basketball player was selected in the WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever. She was the first HBCU player to be drafted in 19 years. Williams-Holliday released […]
Mother, daughter create family legacy of service at EBRSO

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kawande Harris-Lane says she cannot stop smiling now that her daughter, Katrea Harris, has followed in her footsteps by graduating from the EBRSO Capitol Area Regional Training Academy. “It was such a special moment, and I will never forget it. I’ve been to many CARTA...
The Most Famous Television Show Set in Louisiana – And All 50 States

There's been quite a few television shows that are set in Louisiana, especially since Hollywood South has become a thing, but what's the most famous?. Because the internet wins at everything, the work has been done. Thankfully, a Reddit user has done some digging, and put it into a neat little chart. But what goes into something being the "most famous" television show set in your state?
