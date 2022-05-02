Water main break sends steam billowing from manholes in Center City

Philadelphia fire and emergency crews responded to a water main break that sent steam billowing from manholes in Center City.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near 10th and Sansom streets, where steam was seen coming from the ground in two locations.

The incident began just before 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials said a six-inch water main was shut down to isolate a leak following an investigation.

While responding to the leak, a possible additional leak was discovered and emergency crews were working to isolate flow to an eight-inch water main in the vicinity of Jessup and Sansom streets.

Any customers experiencing issues with their water service or who have water in their basements should call (215) 685-6300.