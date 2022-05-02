ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunland Park, NM

KRWG News for Monday, May 2 at 7:45 a.m.

By KRWG News, Partners
krwg.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Moreno talks with Sunland Park Mayor Javier...

www.krwg.org

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Juarez in brief: News for May 4th

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mouth coverings will no longer be mandatory in Juarez in open spaces beginning tomorrow. The Secretary of health of the state of Chihuahua Felipe Sandoval announced that this mandate applies to the entire state. However, mouth coverings are required in closed areas like restaurants, bars, and party halls. ——————- A […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Las Cruces marijuana dispensaries can operate at any hour of day

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Las Cruces is now the only large city in New Mexico where marijuana users can buy joints, edibles and flower at all hours of the day. "I don't want this industry to just survive: I want it to thrive," said Councilwoman Johana Bencomo, who represents district four. "In order for us to do that, we have to separate it from the way we talk about... alcohol."
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sunland Park, NM
Sunland Park, NM
Government
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Krwg News#Krwg Tv
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

Largest U.S. wildfire rages out of control in New Mexico

MORA, N.M., April 29 (Reuters) - Firefighters in New Mexico failed on Friday to pin back the flames of the United States' largest wildfire, which is burning perilously close to a string of mountain villages. The blaze is the most destructive of dozens in the U.S. Southwest that are more...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Two killed, hundreds of homes burned in New Mexico wildfire

April 14 (Reuters) - An elderly couple died in their home as they tried to evacuate a wildfire in Ruidoso, New Mexico, that has destroyed hundreds of houses and forced thousands to flee the mountain town, local officials said. The remains of the couple were found on Thursday at their...
RUIDOSO, NM
The Independent

Vegas water intake now visible at drought-stricken Lake Mead

A massive drought-starved reservoir on the Colorado River has become so depleted that Las Vegas now is pumping water from deeper within Lake Mead where other states downstream don't have access.The Southern Nevada Water Authority announced this week that its Low Lake Level Pumping Station is operational, and released photos of the uppermost intake visible at 1,050 feet (320 meters) above sea level at the lake behind Hoover Dam.“While this emphasizes the seriousness of the drought conditions, we have been preparing for this for more than a decade,” said Bronson Mack, water authority spokesman. The low-level intake allows Las...
POLITICS
KKTV

Wildfire torching New Mexico pine forests keeps growing

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) - A wildfire near a small northeastern New Mexico community in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains that is the biggest fire in the U.S. is expected to keep growing. Authorities say the fire near the town of Las Vegas could be fanned Tuesday by wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour that could last through the weekend.
LAS VEGAS, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy