ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Inside This Week’s IBJ: Keeping Indiana Competitive, May Primary Preview & More

Inside Indiana Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks says Indiana must improve education, reduce health...

www.insideindianabusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Education
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Democrats seek to keep caucus the 1st presidential test

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Democrats have begun making their case for why the Iowa caucus should remain the first step in the party’s presidential nominating process. The state party submitted a letter of intent to the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee, promising to make changes in response to criticism of past events, including to make it more inclusive. State Democratic officials expressed optimism even while acknowledging they face skepticism from many national counterparts who have long questioned why Iowa and New Hampshire — both largely rural states with overwhelmingly white populations — should begin the nomination process. The Democratic National Committee decided last month to stop automatically allowing Iowa to hold the first presidential tilt.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy