Science

Carbon, climate change and ocean anoxia in an ancient icehouse world

Science Daily
 4 days ago

A new study describes a period of rapid global climate change in an ice-capped world much like the present -- but 304 million years ago. Within about 300,000 years, atmospheric carbon dioxide levels doubled, oceans became anoxic, and biodiversity dropped on land and at sea. FULL STORY. A new...

www.sciencedaily.com

Science Daily

Invasive species and climate change impact coastal estuaries

Native species in California's estuaries are expected to experience greater declines as invasive species interact with climate change, according to a study from the University of California, Davis. The study, published in the Ecological Society of America's journal, Ecology, said these declines are expected not only because of climate-related stressors,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Science Daily

Scientists identify the most extreme heatwaves ever recorded globally

A new study has revealed the most intense heatwaves ever across the world -- and remarkably some of these went almost unnoticed decades ago. The research, led by the University of Bristol, also shows heatwaves are projected to get hotter in future as climate change worsens. The western North America...
ENVIRONMENT
Science Daily

Will climate change increase the risk of aflatoxin in U.S. corn?

As climate change continues to alter weather patterns around the planet including the Midwest, researchers at Michigan State University are modeling the impact on crops such as corn. "The United States is the largest exporter and donor of field corn around the world," said Felicia Wu, a John A. Hannah...
MICHIGAN STATE
Science Daily

Land-building marsh plants are champions of carbon capture

Human activities such as marsh draining for agriculture and logging are increasingly eating away at saltwater and freshwater wetlands that cover only 1% of Earth's surface but store more than 20% of all the climate-warming carbon dioxide absorbed by ecosystems worldwide. A new study published May 6 in Science by...
AGRICULTURE
Science Daily

Scientists engineer new tools to electronically control gene expression

Researchers have created an improved method for turning genes on and off using electrical signals. Researchers, led by experts at Imperial College London, have developed a new method that allows gene expression to be precisely altered by supplying and removing electrons. This could help control biomedical implants in the body...
SCIENCE
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Science Daily

Fungi-based meat alternatives to help save Earth's forests

Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) The market-ready meat alternative is very similar in taste and texture, but is a biotech product which -- by replacing beef -- involves much less land resources and greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture and land-use change. This goes under the assumption of a growing world population's increasing appetite for beefy bites, and it is the first time researchers have projected the development of these market-ready meat substitutes into the future, assessing their potential impact on the environment.
AGRICULTURE
Science Daily

Water scarcity predicted to worsen in more than 80% of croplands globally this century

Agricultural water scarcity is expected to increase in more than 80% of the world's croplands by 2050, according to a new study in the AGU journal Earth's Future. The new study examines current and future water requirements for global agriculture and predicts whether the water levels available, either from rainwater or irrigation, will be sufficient to meet those needs under climate change. To do so, the researchers developed a new index to measure and predict water scarcity in agriculture's two major sources: soil water that comes from rain, called green water, and irrigation from rivers, lakes and groundwater, called blue water. It's the first study to apply this comprehensive index worldwide and predict global blue and green water scarcity as a result of climate change.
AGRICULTURE
Science Daily

Small changes -- but essential! How peptides are recognized in receptors

The human body consists of trillions of cells that constantly communicate with each other. A central role in this communication process is played by receptor proteins on the cell surface. Since they often serve as drug targets, they have been the subject of intensive research. Often there are whole families of receptors. The signal messengers as well as the receptors are very similar to each other, so it is not clear how the signals are distinguished from each other at the molecular level. Now, scientists have succeeded in determining high-resolution structures for three related signalling complexes that occur naturally in the body for the neuropeptide Y (NPY) receptor family, thus shedding light on the 'small but essential differences'.
CANCER
Science Daily

Scientists observe quantum speed-up in optimization problems

A collaboration between Harvard University with scientists at QuEra Computing, MIT, University of Innsbruck and other institutions has demonstrated a breakthrough application of neutral-atom quantum processors to solve problems of practical use. The study was co-led by Mikhail Lukin, the George Vasmer Leverett Professor of Physics at Harvard and co-director...
COMPUTERS
Science Daily

Urbanization linked to poor ecological knowledge, less environmental action

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) A new study by researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and collaborators highlights a sharp contrast between urban and suburban ways of thinking about coastal ecosystems. The authors of the study used statistical and cognitive science techniques to analyze...
ENVIRONMENT
Science Daily

Identifying global poverty from space

Despite successes in reducing poverty globally in the last two decades, almost one billion people are still living without access to reliable and affordable electricity, which in turn negatively affects health and welfare, and impedes sustainable development. Knowing where these people are is crucial if aid and infrastructure are to reach them. A new IIASA-led study proposes a novel method to estimate global economic wellbeing using nighttime satellite images.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

'Metalens' could disrupt vacuum UV market

Rice University photonics researchers have created a potentially disruptive technology for the ultraviolet optics market. By precisely etching hundreds of tiny triangles on the surface of a microscopic film of zinc oxide, nanophotonics pioneer Naomi Halas and colleagues created a "metalens" that transforms incoming long-wave UV (UV-A) into a focused output of vacuum UV (VUV) radiation. VUV is used in semiconductor manufacturing, photochemistry and materials science and has historically been costly to work with, in part because it is absorbed by almost all types of glass used to make conventional lenses.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Understanding how sunscreens damage coral

You can love something to death. That is one way of thinking about a new Stanford University study that reveals how a common component of many sunscreens worn by coral reef-exploring tourists may hasten the demise of these endangered ecosystems. The surprising findings, published May 6 in Science, could help guide the development and marketing of effective, coral-safe sunscreens.
SKIN CARE
Science Daily

Gene expression in the nervous system: Mechanism for its targeted stimulation discovered

Genes are the carriers of our genetic information. They are read in our cells and used to produce ribonucleic acids (RNAs). During this process, termed transcription, the enzyme RNA polymerase II has a decisive influence on the exact time at which genes are read and on the intensity with which this happens. In their recent Nature Communications article, researchers from the University of Bayreuth have shown exactly how RNA polymerase II is activated in nerve cells, and how this stimulates gene expression, the targeted use of genetic information. Their discoveries contain valuable starting points for further biomedical research.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Quantum mechanics could explain why DNA can spontaneously mutate

The molecules of life, DNA, replicate with astounding precision, yet this process is not immune to mistakes and can lead to mutations. Using sophisticated computer modelling, a team of physicists and chemists at the University of Surrey have shown that such errors in copying can arise due to the strange rules of the quantum world.
SCIENCE

