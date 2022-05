Bicycle sharing systems (BSSs) are transport solutions wherein users can rent a bicycle from a depot or 'port,' travel, and then return the bike to the same port or different port. BSSs are growing in popularity around the world because they are eco-friendly, reduce traffic congestion, and offer added health benefits to users. But eventually, a port becomes either full or empty in a BSS. This means that users are no longer able to rent a bike (when empty) or return one (when full). To address this issue, bikes need to be rebalanced among the ports in a BSS so that users are always able to use them. This rebalancing must also be carried out in a way that is beneficial to BSS companies so that they can reduce labor costs, as well as carbon emissions from rebalancing vehicles.

