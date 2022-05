DENVER (CBS4) – More than 100 of Denver Public Schools administrators lost their jobs on Tuesday. A district spokesperson confirmed with CBS4 that it impacted at least 131 people in the Central Office. “We’re in a place where because school funding is inadequate in the state of Colorado, we’re always having to make choices,” said Robert Gould, the president of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association. (credit CBS) On Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero sent a letter out to staff saying the reductions are part of his reorganization plan. He wrote that the lost jobs are in response to the district’s declining enrollment and...

