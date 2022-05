The gossip regarding whether or not Diddy and Yung Miami has kicked up a notch. The Hip Hop pair have ducked and dodged rumors of an alleged romance for months, but every so often, they give just enough of a hint to the public that causes their fans to run wild with rumors. Today, tens of thousands of people descended upon a California desert to celebrate Coachella, and social media timelines have been overrun with clips of performances and festival moments.

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO