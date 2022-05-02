Weather: Seasonal temps tonight; mild Tuesday

Meteorologist Ava Marie says today will be one of the drier days before more rain develops tomorrow. The rain will be heavy at times on Friday, and showers will continue on Saturday, and possibly even into Sunday. FORECAST | RADAR | SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS | TRAFFIC. WEATHER TALK PODCAST...
Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says a flood watch is in place for most of Maryland as we are expecting steady and heavy rain throughout Today into the weekend. There will be a short break in the rain for this evening but it will be short lived as more rain will continue Saturday as temps drop down to the 50's.
Tonight’s scheduled game between the Orioles and Royals has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a traditional (single-admission) doubleheader on Sunday, May 8. The first game will begin at 1:35 p.m. ET, followed by game two approximately 30 minutes after the first game concludes.
