Maryland State

Weather: Seasonal temps tonight; mild Tuesday

WBAL Radio
 4 days ago

Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer shows when rain...

WBAL Radio

Weather: Drier today before rainy weekend

Meteorologist Ava Marie says today will be one of the drier days before more rain develops tomorrow. The rain will be heavy at times on Friday, and showers will continue on Saturday, and possibly even into Sunday. FORECAST | RADAR | SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS | TRAFFIC. WEATHER TALK PODCAST...
ENVIRONMENT
WBAL Radio

Friday's Orioles and Royals game postponed due to inclement weather

Tonight’s scheduled game between the Orioles and Royals has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a traditional (single-admission) doubleheader on Sunday, May 8. The first game will begin at 1:35 p.m. ET, followed by game two approximately 30 minutes after the first game concludes.
BALTIMORE, MD

